Jennifer Lopez has not signed any prenuptial contracts with Ben Affleck

With their marriage Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they have become one of the most powerful and richest couples in the whole showbiz, like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rihanna and Asap Rocky and, of course, the inevitable Beckhams.

In this context, JLo she would have refused to sign a prenuptial contract that protected her assets, since the feeling that Lopez try for Affleck it is “total and unconditional” and does not in any way want economic interests to undermine the relationship with the actor.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to an insider to the magazine OK !, in fact, the couple would have decided to rely on the sincerity of the feeling that unites them without paying too much attention to the legal quibbles that are usually taken into consideration when marrying two stars of the caliber of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Their fortunes, according to what was leaked, would amount to around 550 million dollars distributed as follows: 400 million would be the net assets of the movie star Marry Mewhile the actor’s luck of Batman it would be around 150 million, plus dollar, minus dollar.

“Jennifer loves Well for what it is, ”the insider admitted explaining how Lopez has put everything he has at stake to live his story with the actor to the full.

“Affleck has changed a lot in these 18 years and its evolution has played a decisive role in their union “, continued the source, revealing how the Bennifer (arrived at Capri just in the past few hours) are perfect for each other, resulting in a well-balanced mix that pays off Lopez and Affleck a more than winning couple. “J-Lo no longer has the same need as in the past to show off or to do things big “, the insider concluded, also explaining the reason why no prenuptial contract was stipulated, even at the cost of putting in” danger “their respective possessions.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io