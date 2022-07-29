Jennifer Lopez Affleck turns 53. And she starts a new life

On her 53rd birthday, Ms. Jennifer Affleck is a happy woman. She says the look of her, in the photo that she herself posted on her Instagram profile. He is in bed, between the white sheets, and has the slightly moved gaze of someone who sees something happen that he has long dreamed of: in fact he has recently realized his dream of love that has lasted over twenty years, the wedding with the his Ben, which must have been a long time ago, when something went wrong.

It was mainly, she explained herself, how the relationship between her, pop star of Puerto Rican origin who grew up in the Bronxs, and the young white actor was opposed by the media of the time. Twenty years later, things have changed a lot. Jenny from the block has left room for one of the most admired figures in the star system. As well as pop star, actress and producer. Four marriages behind him, two children, and the awareness that destiny is built with one’s own hands.

“Life is art … and we are the artists. Make it beautiful and create it exactly as you want … JLo effect”

So wrote Jennifer after the wedding to the subscribers of her newsletter, sending a black and white photo, telling the wedding: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. She can be patient even for twenty years. “







And sharing some details of the ceremony: “Last night we flew to Las Vegas, we queued for a license with four other couples. Behind us two men were holding hands. In front of us, a young couple who made three an hour drive from Victorville for their daughter’s second birthday – we all want the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient, almost universal symbol of marriage. ” To then conclude: “Love is a great thing, perhaps the best, and it is worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck“

JLo, with its physique sculpted according to its rules, without giving up the Latin form is disputed by the most important fashion houses. Undoubtedly thanks to his bearing and his determination. She is not afraid of slits, necklines and the most daring outfits, and is always convincing. On the other hand, it was for her that Google was forced to invent image search.

Beautiful and radiant, mistress of an empire that ranges in the world of beauty, music, cinema and entertainment, she is also a pioneer on the front of loving acceptance of her children. Recently, introducing Emme on stage, she referred to “them” which is the pronoun that non-binary people prefer to be used. With Ben Affleck they are parents of five children, the twins of JLo, born of marriage to Marc Anthony, and the three children who are born of Ben’s marriage to Jennifer Gartner. And her story seems to have just begun.