Jennifer Lopez, a cyclone on Capri: a parade of stars at the Unicef ​​gala, up to 250 thousand euros for a table

Capri has never been so crowded with stars, Oscar winners, models. To make them converge on the island, the three days of the Florentine maison LuisaViaRoma that once again links her name to that of Unicef ​​to raise funds for children who suffer. This time it is about the children of Jordan and international showbusiness will be mobilized for them tonight, in a dinner at the Certosa di San Giacomo whose seats cost from 8,000 to 20,000 euros, with tables reaching 250,000 euros.

A gala with a charity auction, protagonist Jennifer Lopez, regular guest of the blue island, but for once not on vacation, since one of his shows will be at the center of the evening, which also includes the performance of Sofia Carson and of Diplo, while to present the show will be no less than Jamie Foxx, for a few days on the island. There will be to give him a hand Simon De Pury, famous Swiss art collector who will be the auctioneer of the auction with the task of making the pieces skyrocket, given the beneficial purpose of the sale.

Among the stars who could raise their hand and make their offer there is talk of Alessandra Ambrosiothe Brazilian supermodel with a disturbing beauty, so much so that she is the testimonial of Victoria’s Secret, together with another testimonial of the supersexy lingerie house, the Norwegian Frida Aasen. Among the guests also announced the musical group of Haimanother top like the Dutch Lara Stone and a decidedly sui generis model like Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mom, the Tesla boss himself.

The long line of guests of honor announced, but not yet seen on the island, continues with Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee and with Vanessa Hudgens. Then there are the honorary members, but it is not known whether they will show up or if they will contribute from a distance: the director Ed Harristhe Oscar winner Jeremy Ironsthe divas Laura Linney and Patricia Arquette. There is also in Capri Leonardo Dicaprio, yesterday away on the coast for a lunch at the Scoglio di Nerano.The menu that will be served tonight in the Certosa will be all caprese, prepared by chef Franco Aversa of the Aurora restaurant with tastings of parmigiana as an entrée, pacchero with courgettes and local fish fillet au gratin with citrus fruits, all accompanied by local wine, to finish with a tiramisu. Last year the Capri charity gala brought in 5 million euros. Last night, already immersed in the Capri atmosphere, the guest stars celebrated on two superyachts moored close to each other in the harbor.