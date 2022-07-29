The president of the Atlas spoke about the criticism after his brother took the position of general secretary in the FMF.

The president of Atlas, Jose Riestra assured that in Mexico success is criticized a lot, as they have done with Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez Y Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvareztherefore, with the obtaining of the two-time championship of the Rojinegro team, the ideal pretext has been found to talk about the arbitration issue and demerit the sports part.

“When you go through Orlegi’s 15-year history of managing clubs and consistently succeeding in either Santos, Tampico Madero and now in Atlas we have to find a way to say ‘They did it for something else’, in this country we criticize success a lot when we don’t do it and there are many examples like ‘El Checo is there because the Slim family put up the money’ or ‘ Canelo is there because they managed to build.’”

“For 70 years many people within the Atlas he wanted to achieve this and he didn’t achieve it, so they have to find the ideal pretext, and I think they found a place where they can talk and say that thanks to that today Atlas is what it is saying that it benefits from arbitration, but I don’t listen that they talk about the best defense, that it was the second team that scored the most points in a year and that two leagues were played, ”he said.

Similarly, given the multiple criticisms after his brother Inigo Riestra served as Secretary General of the Mexican Football Federationthe director of Atlas He emphasized that he does not see where he can obtain a benefit or there is a conflict of interest, after the issue was presented at a meeting of owners and no one objected because of his relationship.

“The definition of the conflict of interest is very clear and it is when someone obtains a personal benefit, be it economic or in person, and I do not see where a benefit can be obtained. It’s something that’s advertised, it’s not something that was kept in the dark all the time and then suddenly appeared, I think they make it obvious when he wins the Atlas because before they did not mention anything and he already occupied that position, in addition, in an assembly he presented himself and it was communicated that we were brothers, he questioned whether there was any objection and nobody raised his hand, “he added.

In the end, he recognized that the structure in Mexican soccer has to be improved, so that with clearer processes the timeshare is changed and there are 18 owners who can add to Mexican soccer.

“I think it has generated a superior rivalry. It’s like with children, there are times when the rivalry between siblings is much greater than with a third party. I do believe that we have to generate a better structure in Mexican soccer, have clearer processes so that the timeshare is changed and hopefully we can have 18 owners with great quality and a great contribution, because Mexican soccer requires better owners, it requires more prepared people who come to the table to add”, he concluded.