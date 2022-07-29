Improved care in the IMSS Family Medicine Unit in Cuicatlán

The change made in all areas of the clinic has resulted in significant benefits, say beneficiaries

By Adalberto Brena

Cuicatlán, Oax.- Users of the Family Medicine Unit No.13 recognized that the strategy of constant dialogue of the director, Mario Enrique López Pacheco, with those who work in this clinic, has left positive results for the beneficiaries such as friendly, serious and responsible treatment.

“Many of us, with the ailments we have, are received with a smile, with a kind treatment, which makes our suffering less. There is friendly talk, cordial treatment and a correct diagnosis. You have to admit it. Just as errors or anomalies are often criticized and questioned, one should also congratulate and recognize when things are done well, and this is the case of the Family Medicine Unit No. 13 (FMU No.13)” , pointed out entitled settlers.

They indicated that the improvement includes, “from management, administration, continuous medical care, respiratory area, outpatient clinic, nursing, preventive medicine module, preventive medicine workshop, multipurpose machine workshop, cleaning.”

Finally, they said, “we hope that this attitude will be maintained for a long time and that they will not change, that they will maintain this attitude. This act should be an example for other sectors responsible for caring for the health of many families”, concluded the beneficiaries.