Igor Lichnovsky boasts time he shared with “the band” and beer in hand

Igor Lichnovsky shared a story in which he is seen on the street spending time with people while they eat

the defender of Tigers Igor Lichnovsky He boasted moments with “the band” on social networks, outside a Nuevo León metro station.

“Sharing with the band,” he wrote Igor Lichnovsky on his Instagram and accompanied by a video in which he is seen sitting on a white chair, with a beer in his hand and accompanied by four people.

The player has played all the matches of the Opening 2022 as a starter, accumulating 450 minutes with the team led by Miguel Herrera.

Igor Lichnovsky came to tigers as a reinforcement for Clausura 2022, in which he participated in seven games, but has gradually gained ground and now stands out with a place in the starting eleven.

The UANL team is preparing to face Querétaro this weekend, in a duel corresponding to Day 5 in the current Mexican soccer tournament.

tigers adds four consecutive victories in the Opening 2022 and he has only lost one match, on the first day against Cruz Azul, so he will try to add another victory that will allow him to stay in the fight for the top of the general classification.

The felines are in third place in the table with 12 units, below Monterrey and Toluca only by scoring difference, so a victory combined with other results can give them a chance to stay in the first place.