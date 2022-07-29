How to remove no sweat signs from recalled products in Fortnite No Sweat Summer

It’s time for another No Sweat Summer challenge, and it’s time for us to once again take on No Swear Signs. Whereas before it was loading and placing them, it seems like this time it’s the complete opposite task. Here it is how to remove No Sweat Signs from retired productions in Fortnite No Sweat Summer.

Elimination of signs of no sweat

You’ll need to take out three different No Sweat signs, and here’s a close-up look at where they can all be found.

We start at the westernmost spot just because it looks like the most popular beach and water and falls because of the loot filled platforms.

No sign of sweat First location

The first sign is under this pile of stones to the east of the Shrine, you just need to interact with it to pick it up.

No sign of sweat Second location

The second sign will be on the path south of the previous sign, it will be hard to miss because of the pile of stones.

No sweat sign Third location

You’ll find this third and final no-sweat sign on the chin of the statue’s large head sitting in the water. This is the easternmost point on the map above.

Where to put No Sweat signs on an official container

The second stage of this No Sweat Summer quest will have you depositing the collected signs in an official container. From the location of the third sign, if you turn around, you can find the official dumpster to the right of the nearby Reboot Van.

Just walk and interact with the container to download the signs and finish the quest.

That’s all you need to know when it comes to how to remove No Sweat Signs from retired productions in Fortnite No Sweat Summer. If you’re looking for other No Sweat Summer quest guides, we’ve got one for ringing the bell and one for completing the boat race.

