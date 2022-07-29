How to get the John Cena skin in Fortnite

John Cena has reached Fortnite What new skin. In this news we have how to get john cena in fortnite season 3. Just below we give you all the details of this new collaboration of fortnite battle royale. Let’s go there!

How to get John Cena in Fortnite?

The John Cena skin and its accessories are items from the Fortnite Battle Royale store that must be purchased with V-Bucks, the virtual currency of the game. At the time we write this news, the exchange rate is 1,000 paVos for €7.99. These new Fortnite cosmetics first hit the store on July 29, 2022:

What are all John Cena’s items in Fortnite?

Just below we leave you a list with all the John Cena items in Fortniteand their prices in paVos:

John Cena’s Lot (includes John Cena skin and its additional styles, WWE Champion Title backpack accessory, Slapping Hand harvesting tool, and Can’t See Me emote): 2,000 V-Bucks

(includes John Cena skin and its additional styles, WWE Champion Title backpack accessory, Slapping Hand harvesting tool, and Can’t See Me emote): 2,000 V-Bucks Skin John Cena (includes Entrance Equipment and Ring Equipment styles) + WWE Champion Title Backpack Accessory : 1,500 bucks

(includes Entrance Equipment and Ring Equipment styles) + : 1,500 bucks Slapping Hand Harvesting Tool : 800 paVos

: 800 paVos Can’t See Me Gesture: 400 bucks

Official art of John Cena and his objects in Fortnite

What is a Fortnite skin? Which one is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

The Fortnite skins just like the rest of the accessories in the game, They are just cosmetic changes. . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak.

just like the rest of the accessories in the game, . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. Neither is “stronger” or “better” than the other, so to speak. All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, spikes…) can be used without problems in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

(skins, backpacks, spikes…) : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items may return to the store in the future.although no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

This is all the information you need to know about John Cena in Fortnite. In our Fortnite guide we tell you, among other things, how to level up quickly during Season 3 of Chapter 3 so that you can complete the Battle Pass.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration