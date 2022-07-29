How to get the Fortnite x Thor: Love and Thunder skins

Thor: Love and Thunder It has already been released in theaters around the world and Fortnite He did not want to miss the opportunity to offer his players two skins and multiple objects related to the tape of Taika Waititi.

On this occasion, to get these rewards you will not have to complete any mission. The only option to get them is to go to the epic game store to buy them.

We can get two new skins: Thor Odison and The Mighty Thor. These skins are accompanied by different tools, accessories and objects of all kinds included within the gods of thunder pack.





The available objects are the following: Thor’s Mantle backpacking accessory, Stormbreaker harvesting tool, Stormbreaker Flight glider, Cloak of Mighty Thor backpacking accessory, Rejorfado Mjolnir harvesting tool, Mjolnir Flight glider, Hammer Strike emote, and a loading screen.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to purchase any of these items or skins separately. The price of the whole pack as a whole is 2500 bucks. Currently 1,000 paVos are equivalent to 7.99 euros.

If you are a fan of Marvel and a regular player of Fortnite, the purchase of the Gods of Thunder pack is little less than essential: We have seen many skins from the superhero franchise in the game, but few as well-crafted as these.