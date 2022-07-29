How to get rid of and throw Sin Agobios posters in an official container

Fortnite

A new quest from the Unburdened event is now available in Fortnite.

Fortnite: How to get rid and throw No Strain signs in an official container
As it happens daily since the beginning of the event last Thursday, Fortnite continues to present missions of Summer without stresswhich can be completed by players to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

A new two-stage in-game mission launched today, which requires players to dispose of Unburdened posters and then drop them into an official dumpster. Here’s how to complete it:

• Phase 1 of 2: Get Rid of No Stress Recall Posters

First of all, you must go to the party beach within the map. This is located just east of El Santuario. There you will find posters stuck in different parts of the beach. You will need to collect three of them, and this is what they look like in the game:

Once you collect three posters, you will complete the first phase of the challenge and move on to the second.

• Phase 2 of 2: Throw Sin Abobios posters in an official container

Now all you have to do is find a container (there is one right there on the beach) and after interacting with it you can throw the posters and complete this new challenge.

Once completed and after finishing the current match, you will receive the Greedy Guff style for the Squishy Milkshake backpack accessory as a reward.

