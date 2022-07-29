How to eat healthy

We have eaten badly all our lives, and it is very popular that in Mexican houses we start with soup or rice and then protein and occasionally we include vegetables, nowadays Debate We share the explanation from the point of view nutritional.

The food It is one of the most important moments in our lives, so the recommendations of the experts should never be taken on deaf ears. To begin, it is enough to remember that there are several alimentary groups.

vegetables first

There are multiple health benefits of knowing how to eat correctly. It is Diana Barcena, a specialist in nutrition, who announces that to start eating, you have to do it with the vegetables.

When we start our meals with vegetables, we increase the fiber in our body which allows for a better food digestion such as meats and carbohydrates, there is also more satiety and even vegetables are coated with “a sticky layer” that makes sugars and carbohydrates less absorbed by the blood.

Second proteins and fats

It is very likely that we have never experienced this method, however, the also expert in functional medicine says that after vegetables we should consider eating proteins and the fatslike the seeds or fish.

Diana Barcena reveals that adapting this new habit at mealtimes allows you to reduce glucose spikes in the body by up to 75 percent, so after eating you can reduce that unexplained tiredness.

Healthy food, how to achieve it with the order of the food groups. Photo: PEXELS

Third carbohydrates and sugars

Third is the triumphal entry of the carbohydrates as well as sugars, not for nothing dessert It is always left at the end, it may seem a bit unusual, however it is the correct way to eat, so if you go to a kitchen or restaurant ask for the salad first, then the protein and lastly the rice.

Of course, the comments on social networks like TikTok have not been long in coming, most share the same opinion and even boast the cchanges in your body by eating the food groups correctly and in order.

They even expand the information by detailing that all this data can also be found in a book called The glucose revolutionwhere we can understand the process of our body to the time to eat.