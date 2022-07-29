Here is ‘NOT TiGHT’, the first album by the jazz duo DOMi & JD BECK (embellished by Anderson .Paak)

Among their most avid fans there is also Anderson .Paak, who from day zero has bet on this two very interesting jazz, so much so that he released their first album with APESHIT, his record company in collaboration with Blue Note Records. Here is “NOT TiGHT”, DOMi & JD Beck’s highly anticipated debut album. Among the collaborations of this first work, in addition to .Paak, also Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Thundercat and Herbie Hancock

A French keyboardist and an American drummer who, together, are 41 years old. Young, talented and sufficiently virtuous (and perhaps even a little unconsciously creative) capable of conquering all the great musicians, from Herbie Hancock to Ariana Grande. Don’t call them prodigy kids, though: DOMi and JD Beck are a jazz duo that combines 1970s jazz fusion and the colorful blips of 2000s Pokémon soundtracks, apparently electronic sounds, with IDM and boom bap. How was this artistic partnership born? Also from a necessity: to compose beautiful music (and with this record they succeeded). Enough to attract the attention of Mister Anderson .Paak.

DOMi Louna and JD, united by an (unusual) destiny

“An evening with Silk Sonic”, first album by the duo Mars and .Paak

The story stars DOMi Louna, a teenager at the Berklee School of Music in Boston recommended by the Paris Conservatory, and JD, who since elementary school has played in Dallas, his hometown, Dallas, in the band of producer Jah-Born. In 2018 they are invited to join an ensemble at the National Association of Music Merchants fair and play in a packed hall (but surrounded by horrible din). “Horrible” their reaction. Hence the desire to launch into some sound gags … which lead to the creation of this duo.

“Skate” by Silk Sonic? Written by DOMi & JD BECK

Yes, it’s all true: “Skate”, one of Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s hits, united in the art of Silk Sonic, was written by DOMi & JD Beck. And to think that .Paak discovered them … through instagram. It all starts with DOMi’s trip to Dallas: after a concert, he decides to stay in town and play a bit with Beck. Which, in turn, teaches the young French girl to use Instagram, creating a page and inserting videos of their performances. The followers increase quickly and among them is the star of Silk Sonic. Who shows up at their concert in New Orleans, enthusiastic. All true: it really happened. From there it is a riot of emotions and sounds, and the new album “NOT TiGHT” is ready to listen. And it’s a beautiful UFO in the sky of jazz-funk and experimental hip-hop.