He was the worst player in El Tri for Jorge Campos, now he sells tacos

It was the worst for Campos, now he sells tacos

July 28, 2022 9:00 p.m.

The inmortal Jorge Campos He did not hesitate to question the issue of the problems that occur inside the Tri, and even went further. He pointed out the worst Mexican player that he saw in activity and all because of the issue of his level in a World Cup.

In an interview for Farsantes con Gloria, Campos presented the case and strongly questioned the actions of a player, within the selected mexicanbecause his mistake practically cost us the fifth game.

The Immortal stated that Luis Garcia He is the worst player he has seen in his professional activity, because he never understood how a player with such quality had a temperament that undermined his talent.

Why does Luis García Postigo have a taco business?

The Mexican player dedicated himself to the sale of tacos, as a parallel business to his work as a panelist in Aztec Sports. On the same channel, Martinoli stated that the former 10 del Tri has this restaurant where he sells the product.