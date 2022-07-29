Happy birthday Harry Potter, on July 31 he turns 42: here are 5 really curious things

Fans more loyal they know: Harry Potter, the wizard with glasses and the scar shaped like a lightning bolt on the forehead, the July 31, 1980. If it existed in reality, in 2022 it would therefore turn off well 42 candles. The history of the enchanted world and the school of witchcraft and magic of Hogwarts conceived by Rowling, it has achieved astonishing success – to the point of becoming a real one phenomenon of costume – especially thanks to cinematographic transpositions of the seven novels, made between 2001 and 2012. Here, then, are 5 curiosities concerning the films of the saga.

1. The contractual clause for directors

During the processing of the eight films of ‘Harry Potter’ were four directors who took turns behind the camera. Chris Columbus directed the first two films, Alfonso Cuaròn the third and Mike Newell the fourth. The fifth to eighth feature films were directed by David Yates. All of these professionals were subjected to an unusual contract clause: since they worked with very young actors, on the set it was forbidden swear.

2. Disadvantages of the scene

While filming ‘Harry Potter and the chamber of Secrets‘, released in theaters in 2002, the cast was faced with a sudden bothersome. An epidemic of lice and many actors, especially among the younger ones, were involved. In some scenes of the film you can see some of the characters scratching their heads: it is not fiction but of stage inconveniences which, however, were not cut in the assembly.

3. Loyalty to the characters

Alfonso Cuaròn, the director Oscar Prize who directed ‘Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban‘, he assigned a task to the three main actors. He asked Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) e Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) to write an essay about the character they lent the face to. Radcliffe wrote a one-page paper, Watson’s assignment – on the contrary – consisted of well 16 pages. Rupert Grint, on the other hand, never delivered his essay. These behaviors, according to Cuaròn, have shown one strong similarity between the actors and the characters played.

4. The Oscars never arrived

The eight films in the saga were candidates overall a twelve Oscar awards over the course of ten years. The nominations received concerned only the technical categories such as make-up, costumes, photography, special effects (3 nominations) and scenography (4 nominations). Despite the many occasions, however, no film in the saga has ever won thecoveted statuette.

5. The subjects of the paintings

In JKRowling’s books, the paintings found on the walls of the halls of Hogwarts or in the hallways of the stairs. The paintings they depict subjects capable of moving, they are also visible in cinematographic works. Characters represented inside yes inspire to stage assistants and collaborators of every single set.