goodbye bold looks, now wear oversized

Home> Lifestyle> The return of Rihanna: goodbye bold looks, now she wears oversized

Forget the sexy looks she used to get us used to throughout her pregnancy. Since she became a mother, Rihanna she changed her look. In fact, for her first public outing after giving birth, which took place last May, the Barbados singer chose a casual chic look.

A pregnancy experienced in the spotlight

Rihanna lived her entire pregnancy in the spotlight. She has turned the expectation into a battle for the body of women by deciding to show off your baby bump and her curves changed to clothes that covered less and less. In no time at all, many other stars have imitated her. Then, in May, after her baby was born, Rihanna disappeared.

The arrest of ASAP Rocky, the fake betrayal

For almost three months Rihanna has disappeared from the radar: she has chosen to enjoy the joys of motherhood in private, together with her partner ASAP Rocky. An understandable choice, given what happened in the last period before the birth: the gossip about an alleged betrayal by the rapper with the stylist Amina Muaddi, a friend of Rihanna, then denied by all sides, complete with a social apology from those who had put them around. L’arrest of ASAP Rocky, stopped by the LAPD after returning from a trip to Barbados made with Rihanna to silence the rumors of the betrayal. He accuses her terrible: having participated in a shooting. But that wasn’t true, and the rapper was completely cleared.

In short, everything can be said except that the singer spent a peaceful end of pregnancy. Fortunately, the couple is well established and, after the storm, ASAP Rocky asked Rihanna to marry him in the video clip of her latest song. So, after the birth of their baby, they both chose to spend a period of healthy tranquility away from the flashes.

Rihanna has changed: now she is wearing jeans

Read also: Rihanna: what a marriage proposal! And the wedding dress is red and sexy

And it is during this period that Rihanna has changed. Putting aside the looks of a super sexy mom-to-be, the singer is now showing off more comfortable clothes and less daring. She has shown it these days, on her first public appearance after giving birth. Rihanna went to the Wireless Festival in London. Hence, he decided to visit an art exhibition on Frida Kahlo. For the occasion she wore a total black look and oversize: black jeans, sweatshirt with flared sleeves and lace details and the inevitable white sneakers. The singer completed her outfit with one necklace with a large pendant charm, perhaps a good luck charm. When they saw her arrive, the organizers of the exhibition were breathless. And immediately they shared the photos on Instagram, writing: “We are screaming inside!”.

Cover photo: Credit Agenzia Fotogramma