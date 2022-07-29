flowers like Jennifer Lopez is romantic

For Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck it’s honeymoon time. Their cradle of love could not fail to be the very romantic Paris, the city par excellence of lovers. The Bennifers are in sweet company, with them there are also the singer’s children, Emme and Max and two of Ben Affleck’s daughters with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet and Seraphine. And if in America there is criticism for JLo’s choice to use her husband’s surname, on her social networks one does nothing but notice her look for a fairytale honeymoon. Among all the clothes that the pop star has shown off these days, we have chosen (with difficulty) one, that is the one that Jennifer Lopez wore for a boat ride along the Seine river. For the occasion Mrs. Affleck decided to wear a super summer midi dress with white flowers with corset and wide straps, signed Reformation, combined with a pair of suede sandals with heel. The touch of class? A Gucci Diana mini, Princess Diana’s favorite tote bag with bamboo handle and favorite accessory of her wardrobe.

How to wear Jennifer Lopez’s dress?

The look of pop star Jennifer Lopez is ideal for summer evenings, but also for a boat ride or a walk by the sea. Jennifer Lopez’s dress, signed Reformation, must be matched according to the occasion: for a casual look, opt for a low raffia sandal and a straw mini bag; for a more elegant look for dinner by the sea, it is better to focus on a pair of transparent PVC pumps and a hand-jeweled clutch bag. The must-have accessory for true fashion addicts? The bamboo bag, of course.

