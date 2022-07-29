Final Of The Largest Fortnite Tournament In Mexico Face-to-face

Approximate reading time: two minutes

The Fortnite ft Boing tournament will reach its grand finale and will be formal in person

After having the creeps for the competition that lasted 3 weekends and having brought together more than 8,000 competitors throughout Mexico and being the largest Fortnite competition held in Mexico and Latin America, finally the last stage of the tournament organized by Gamers Unite comes to an end to crown one of the 10 finalists who earned a place in this face-to-face grand final.

The appointment is this coming July 30 at 3:00 p.m. at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City.

10 will be the finalists who will compete for the bag of $100,000 pesos in cash

The Fortnite by Boing tournament final is here!!!

The meetings will be narrated with all the power and energy that only Betrucci and Yael Romero could offer us.

All the competitors, as well as You, yes, you, if you go, will be able to live the experiences and surprises that Gamers Unite has prepared for everyone!, from meeting various invited cosplayers, to enjoying the different activations such as the Lasser Attack, by AX; Citibanamex bungee, live band and many more surprises.

This great party could not miss the attendance of great enthusiasts of the Fortnite scene in Mexico, who will delight our guests with a Meet & Greet, such as:

-Kross Electroo

-Romax and Philip, from Lud Plays

-Alain Medina, from “The Space Groundhog”

–Rotrex