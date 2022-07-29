Film about the Drake, all ready for shooting First take on Monday in an estate in Maranello

by Vincenzo Malara

The production (about 500 people) has been established under the Ghirlandina for months. The castings for the extras have long since concluded. The stars (Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz above all) have arrived. Two days ago the Complanarina (closed for the occasion) saw the very first ‘preparatory’ stages take place with the simulation of a race between vintage racing cars. Everything is ready for the official start of the shooting of the biopic dedicated to Enzo Ferrari directed by Michael Mann.

As communicated yesterday by the Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, the fateful (and expected) first take is set for Monday 1st August – and there could not have been a better place – in Maranello, the place where the legend of the Red was born. In particular, the shooting will take place in the hamlet of Torre delle Oche in a private structure, without repercussions on traffic and roads. Subsequently, the ‘Hollywood machine’ will move to Modena city in different locations in the center – Piazza Roma above all -, but also to the Modena hills, as well as to Reggio Emilia where, inside a historic building (the last inspection carried out by Mann with the actors in the past few weeks) will be recreated none other than the Ferrari house. As announced, the work will not retrace the Drake’s entire life but will focus on the summer of 1957. A particularly dark and difficult period for the founder of the Maranello company, caught between economic difficulties with the risk of bankruptcy and personal tragedies, with the death of his son Dino in 1956 and his marriage to Laura Garello (played by Penelope Cruz). Difficulties that led Enzo Ferrari to bet everything on a race: the Mille Miglia. As stated yesterday by the Film Commission, the shooting will go on until the end of October, and will also involve some locations in other regions, but in particular for Emilia-Romagna it is an important project for the quality and size of the production work, with important repercussions for professionals and businesses. It will be the individual administrations involved in the various settings of the film that will communicate changes in roads and public spaces to citizens in the coming weeks. Arousing curiosity (and rekindling the healthy parochialism between the two cities), was in recent days the news of how the director Michael Mann (who moved to Modena for months and famous for films such as ‘Collateral’ and ‘The Last of the Mohicans’ ) was literally bewitched by an apartment in via Emilia San Pietro in Reggio Emilia, so much so that he was persuaded to recreate one of the Drake houses there, giving up other possible contexts identified in Modena. That said, the city of Ghirlandina will remain the heart of all the production and principal shots.