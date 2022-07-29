Faculty of Medicine of the UAT receives national award of excellence



During 2019 there were 2.44 thousand doctors for every thousand inhabitants in Mexico.

In 2019, the 16th national award for excellence was held at the UdeG

The Medical Surgeon degree is the second most demanded degree at UNAM. The demand is so great that Only 11 applicants have 1 selected for the Faculty of Medicine. In Mexico there are around 184 universities where the degree is taught and it is the eighth career with the highest number of graduates in the country.

The Faculty of Medicine and Computer Systems Engineering of Matamoros (FMEISC) of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) received the national award of excellence granted by the National Center for Higher Education Evaluation, AC (Ceneval) for the incorporation to Level 1 of the EGEL Padrón (General Graduate Exit Examination) of its program for the degree of Medical Surgeon.

The recognition was delivered to the Rector Guillermo Mendoza Cavazos of the UAT, who later delivered it to the Mtro. Pedro Luis Mendoza Múzquiz, Director of the FMEISC.

The award ceremony was held together with the awards ceremony for the scholarship students of excellence. In said ceremony, the rector congratulated all the academic and administrative staff who helped obtain the CENEVAL award.

On the other hand, the Director of the FMEISC thanked the Rector and the authorities for all the support they gave him. Also, he asked the attendees to continue working to raise the name of the UAT.

Related Notes: