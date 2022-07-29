Dwayne Johnson surprises family during “DC League of Super-Pets” premiere

In a Los Angeles cinema Dwayne Johnsonalias The Rockhas decided to surprise viewers who have come to discover his latest film DC League of Super-Pets.

To go undercover, the star wore the Krypto dog costumeto whom he voices in the film, and took the stage.

It was at this time that he made one superb surprise to a family here I’m.

Dwayne Johnson’s surprise

After taking the stage and taking off his disguise, Dwayne Johnson called a family to join him:

“Your parents told me you’ve been dreaming of having a dog for a lifetime. It’s true ?”

With a smile on their faces, the children nodded and the actor asked them to wait a few seconds.

A dog as a gift

The time for the actor to fetch a dog in public to offer it to this family, with the agreement of the parents of course. So it was an adoption that was the result of a thoughtful decision.

Called Quailthe dog came from the animal shelter of the Best Friends Animal Society with which Dwyane Johnson is associated.

Regularly, Dwayne Johnson is committed to the benefit of animalsin particular by helping shelters and raising awareness among the general public.

As for the other people present at the event, so much generous actor he offered them all popcorn, ice cream and sodas. Her parents even got a chance to have some of her tequila. A memorable day!