Drake releases his new album Honestly Nevermind

Drake is back with a surprise new record, his seventh studio album, titled Honestly Nevermindjust a year away from Certified Lover Boy. The new record sees the pop-rapper explore his most pop veins for this new 14-track album.

Drake’s Honestly Nevermind arrived earlier than expected

Certified Lover Boy it only came out 9 months ago, and although its good commercial response, it didn’t get the usual impact of a Drake record. Commercially it had no hits at the level of Hotline Bling, One Dance, In My Feelings or God’s Planlimited himself to having two singles ridden by a demented humor equipped with the necessary rhythmic catchiness, that is Way 2 Sexy which is nothing more than a trap remake of the 1991 comic-trash song I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred, and the second single Girls Want Girls with Lil Babywhere Drake claimed to be a lesbian.

This forced search for virality like a meme was at the basis of that record, just look at the coarse (hyper-criticized) cover, consisting of 12 emojis of pregnant women on a white background.

Drake has always had a strong commercial bent on his records, one way or another, but maybe with Certified Lover Boy he had gone too far in the hope of viralizing himself through ridicule, overshadowing the actual quality of the music, however present in rare level tracks such as the passive-aggressive-emotional anthem Pipe Down.

The fact that Honestly Nevermind you come back so soon from your previous work, underlines the artist’s desire for redemption following a project that has not fully satisfied expectations in any way.

Drake opted for a pop record

Anyone hoping to venture into a rap record will be greatly disappointed. Honestly Nevermind is a markedly pop album, where the artist explores his melodic side in the most dense way.

The pop sound of the album is pervaded by Caribbean and R&B influences, however breaking away from the dark R&B meanings of Take Care or from the dancehall-pop riddim of some songs by Viewsfor a musicality closer to a musical world of artists such as Dua Lipa.

Unfortunately Drake doesn’t have the falsetto of The Weekndalthough in many moments of the disc he seems to be convinced of it, and consequently his sung in Honestly Nevermind it does not offer the best of itself. He didn’t choose to rely on quality dancehall-afrobeat productions like those of Made In Lagos from WizKidinstead, he threw himself on the most pop-commercial possible approximations of that world.

Drake’s abilities in this kind of musical atmosphere are high, one of his best pieces, Passionfruit, proves it; yet the record is absent from such moments.

The record definitely sounds as if it had been rushed to plug the commercial holes of the previous one, and with this mega-pop musical formula it can certainly do it, but as far as the gaps in musical quality are concerned, perhaps we will have to wait for another record.

Have a good listening.