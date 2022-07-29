Dr. Antúnez highlights 95% effectiveness in the treatment for Hepatitis C

The specialist was emphatic in the screening tests.

Dr. Iván Antunez, gastroenterologist at the Mutual Aid Transplant Center. Photo: Courtesy of the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo Transplant Center.

“More than 95 percent of patients with proper treatment can recover, we are even talking about hepatitis C cure“This is the most important scope indicated by Dr. Iván Antúnez, gastroenterologist at the Mutual Aid Transplant Center.

The word hepatitis means a series of conditions that can cause inflammation, and although it is normally associated with viral infections, the truth is that any disease that causes the liver to become inflamed is hepatitis.

There are metabolic conditions, autoimmune diseases and viral diseases, which are seen more frequently. “It is important to clarify that most of these conditions are damaging this organ until the patient reaches the stage of cirrhosis.”

“Most of the liver disease in stages early have no symptoms, so when symptoms appear it is because the disease is advanced. That’s why we always talk about prevention and doing screening tests,” he explained.

The specialist highlighted that viral diseases that affect the liver occur in two different ways, since hepatitis A and E are caused by ingestion of water or food contaminated, while hepatitis B, C and D are due to contact with infected bodily fluids.

For his part, he indicated that the liver can also be affected by autoimmune diseases, better known as autoimmune hepatitis, which is a chronic disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the liver and causes inflammation and damage to the liver.

“Like viruses, this condition can lead to cirrhosis of the liver, and it is known that women suffer from this condition in greater proportion than men. This condition can also debut with fulminant failure, but most will have tests altered liver,” said Dr. Antúnez.

There is also the genetic component, known as hereditary hemochromatosis, which is present at birth, but most of the time shows signs and symptoms until later in life, usually after age 40 in men and after 60 in women.

“However, there are less common ones that are seen in pediatric patients. Every patient should have their annual appointment, and include their liver tests in their annual laboratories. Patients at risk should also have screening tests,” he explained.

The liver disease complications are variable, depending on the cause of liver problems. Untreated liver disease can progress to liver failure, a life-threatening disease.

The specialist also referred to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver. Non-alcoholic fatty liver and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis are types of NAFLD. If the patient has NASH, he has liver inflammation and damage, along with fat in the liver.

“This group of patients, if their medical team is unable to control the inflammation, this patient, as well as those who have cirrhosis, are candidates for liver transplantation. Because this is the end stage of all the conditions mentioned above.”

He mentioned that the complications are liver cancer or kidney failure, “it is important that the patient along with his medical team know what stage he is in to make decisions and transfer him to a medical center specialized in transplantation.”

See the full program: