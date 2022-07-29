Diego Lainez already has a new team and is far from America

The Eagles youth squad will continue his career in Europe ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, but he will do so away from Spain.

the future of Diego Lainez it was finally resolved after several weeks of uncertainty. When the transfer market opened, the America He offered to come back for six months to pick up the pace for the next World Cup, but the footballer clung to continuing in Europe and he got his reward.

With few opportunities provided in the Betisthe 22-year-old Mexican winger will leave on loan to Sporting Braga from Portugalwith an attractive purchase option of seven million euros.

Although rumors indicated that Celta de Vigo, Elche and Almería were looking for the loan of the Azulcrema youth squad, in the end it was the Portuguese who managed to reach an agreement with the Sevillian team.

The President from Braga, Antonio Salvador enthusiastically confirmed the deal: “He is a great international football talent. It has been a constant work, we have been with it for two months“, expressed the manager to Channel 11 of the Lusitanian country.

It was even said that the azulcrema directive always kept the offer for Diego Lainez to return to Coapa for a short time, but now the Eagles will have to look elsewhere for their new attacker.

