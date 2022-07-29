Details of Brock Lesnar’s departure from the last episode of SmackDown are revealed

The announcement of Vince McMahon’s retirement, broadcast last Friday before Friday Night SmackDown, caused a series of reactions in the locker room that manifested itself in different ways. The most striking was Brock Lesnarwho decided to leave the venue where the show was heldsupposedly because he was angry about the unexpected WWE announcement.

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer has revealed, through his weekly newsletter, some details that have not been mentioned until today. According to Meltzer, Brock Lesnar left the place, but returned at 8:30 p.m. (SmackDown aired from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.). The Beast returned with a smile on his face and it was even speculated that he himself had the idea of ​​causing controversy to better sell the show.

“The details of exactly what happened have been kept under wraps. But Lesnar came back around 8:30 pm, more than seven hours later and while the show was in progress“, revealed Dave Meltzer. “Lesnar then participated in the closing angle of the show where he destroyed Theory and left him lying on the mat. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee in the comments sold it as being surprised to see him, even though he was advertised for the show, thus acknowledging that he had left the venue.”

“The belief was that when Lesnar left, management kept in touch with him and made a deal for him to come back. It is unknown if Lesnar was simply angry about McMahon’s departure, since McMahon had a special relationship with him, or if it was part of a brilliant business on his part to read the situation, because the only person who knew would never reveal what had in mind when he left.”

“One person pointed out that the worst thing that could happen publicly was that the person considered to be the most famous current fighter in the company would leave the day McMahon left,” Meltzer continued. “Having to change the main event of SummerSlam would make the company feel like chaos just hours after McMahon left. It would send a terrible public message. So it was imperative that Lesnar appear on the show. Alternate plans were made without Lesnar, but he came back, and it was said that when he came back he seemed very happy, indicating that whatever it took to get him back worked.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.