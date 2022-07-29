Demonstration of doctors to request a “fair approval”

Medical demonstration.

to ask for a “fair homologation”. This has been communicated by the Front of Medical Professionals for Fair Homologation, promoted by the doctor Jersey Ferrera. The concentration is convened for the next

As Ferrera explains to Medical Writingthe decision to demonstrate before the Ministry occurred when different people in the process of standardizing their knowledge, like her, began to receive after two years notifications of a “requirement never asked beforewhich is not even among the requirements for approval, without notice and retroactively”.

This is the so-called “statement of truth”, by which doctors must declare that their documents are true. For this reason, the entity questions: “Why do we legalize and apostille our documents? Why do we pay for the certification of these documents in the Spanish embassies of our countries? If the function of the attestation is this, then, “What is the reason for this meaningless document?”.

For all these reasons, Ferrera considers that “the only possible answer for us was to have a new way to delay our filesknowing that after correcting said requirement we would have to wait from three to six months to obtain a response, and they precisely demand this new paper for the registration of the MIR 2023 examkilling the hope and sacrifice of many doctors to enroll”.

What does the approval process entail?

“We do not understand how Spain says and shows that it has a urgent need for doctors as the Ministry finds new ways to leave us behind”, exclaims the entity. This new obstacle is added to the time problems presented by the current approval system, in which the deadlines to appear at the headquarters range between 17 and 18 months, two years to make a request, from twenty days to three months to receive a letter certified, “which sometimes never arrives”; Y up to three years waiting for homologation. In addition to “files that are lost, fees that have to be paid again and inconsistent reports for professionals from the same career and university”, criticizes the doctor.

In this sense, they exclaim that they are “tired because we are not a number, nor papers; we are people, families with our leisurely lives and, to all this, we must add the emotional impact suffered by health professionals who live in constant anguish, stress and despair of being unable to do anything but wait”.

“In the face of complaints, the least serious thing that happens is silence, that they tell us that they cannot inform us about our file through emails by the Ministry and when making an appointment that it is almost impossible, it is added that when asking in person for your file they don’t know what to tell you, they can’t give you accurate information, that you have to wait for the letter that has been missing for two months or They tell you that even after two years your file has not been touched”, assures Ferrera.

Ferrera advances that the statement and the demonstration organized by the Front of Medical Professionals for a Fair Homologation has received the encouragement and support of other associations that also claim a fair homologation and who have already confirmed their attendance at the protest one hundred people.