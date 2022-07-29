Cristiano Ronaldo unleashes himself on Instagram and deals with Sporting Lisbon

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, as is now known, wants to leave the Manchester United (to which he is bound by a contract until 30 June 2023) also because he wants to participate in the next one Champions League, a competition to which the Red Devils did not qualify. On Thursday evening CR7 has vented against the constant rumors about its future and he did it by commenting on a post on Instagram: “It’s impossible not to talk about me one day, otherwise the press wouldn’t make any money. If they don’t lie they can’t get people’s attention: keep it up, maybe one day you will have the right news“.