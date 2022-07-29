Cristiano Ronaldo unleashes himself on Instagram and deals with Sporting Lisbon
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, as is now known, wants to leave the Manchester United (to which he is bound by a contract until 30 June 2023) also because he wants to participate in the next one Champions League, a competition to which the Red Devils did not qualify. On Thursday evening CR7 has vented against the constant rumors about its future and he did it by commenting on a post on Instagram: “It’s impossible not to talk about me one day, otherwise the press wouldn’t make any money. If they don’t lie they can’t get people’s attention: keep it up, maybe one day you will have the right news“.
CR7 deals with Sporting Lisbon
read also
All the main official purchases abroad
After missing the tour in Asia with the team for family reasons, on Monday Cristiano Ronaldo returned to England and on Tuesday he met United. The Portuguese reiterated his desire to play the next Champions League and, as reported by The Athletic, he would be considering the possibility of returning to Sporting Lisbon, the club that launched him into international football. Jorge Mendes, the footballer’s agent, would have had talks with the Portuguese club.