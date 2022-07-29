Cristiano Ronaldo, there are no more doubts: the choice is official

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future seems to be decided after Manchester United’s last signal: the official choice leaves no doubts.

After weeks of indiscretions, a solution can be seen for the catchphrase linked to Christian Ronaldo. The return of him to Manchester seems to have stirred the waters and brought the parties closer to an unexpected solution as confirmed by the last episode.

The fans are eager to know the future of Christian Ronaldostill linked by another year of contract with Manchester United. The Portuguese champion, however, is not sure of continuing his second adventure at theOld Trafford and is taking time waiting to understand the moves of the company.

The latest decision made by the English club is a very important signal in this controversial story that is inflaming the summer market. In particular, in the light of the encounter the same player had with the Red Devils where we tried to find an agreement.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the future changes: the surprise announcement

Missing a week at the beginning of Premier League and the fate of Cristiano Ronaldo. After starting the preparation individually in Portugalthe former Juventus returned to England to clarify his intricate situation.

The Manchester United does not seem willing to start it but in these cases the player’s will is almost always decisive, even more so if you are CR7. The conversation with the club did not soften the position of the Portuguese who continues the wall against the wall.

Eventually, Manchester United announced that they will be among the squads for the two close friendlies against lAthletic Madrid Saturday and Rayo Vallecano Sunday.

A test to evaluate the general state of the team in view of the start of the championship in which the Madeira phenomenon will take part. CR7 revealed it directly on social media, responding to the post of a Portuguese page that follows his story. “Sunday the king plays” wrote CR7.