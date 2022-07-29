Cristiano Ronaldo makes an announcement on Instagram and displaces everyone: Sunday plays the King

Cristiano Ronaldo has uniquely announced his presence on the pitch in a friendly match with Manchester United. The Red Devils will face the Spaniards of Rayo Vallecano.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it still remains to be understood. The Portuguese star still owned by the Manchester United returned to training with the Red Devils a few days ago. However, it is still unclear what he will want to do with his career given his long absence from the team’s retirement ten Hag apparently it was due to his desire to leave the English club.

He doesn’t want to play a season without taking part in the Champions League that United failed to qualify for last season, with him on the pitch. He has been looking for other solutions between Real Madrid, Barcelona, but most of all Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Naples and also Atletico Madrid. With the Colchoneros, however, the negotiations did not seem easy right from the start as the fans made a wall by asking the club not to sign him given his past at Real.

Cristano Ronaldo has asked for the transfer to United.

That’s why The Athletic today also talked about a possibility of seeing him again with the Sporting Lisbon shirt for next year despite that “fake” commented days ago by the same CR7 to a post who spoke precisely of his transfer to the Portuguese club after photographing his car in the club stadium. But Manchester United never had doubts and uncertainties, which in the meantime has always reiterated its desire to keep the player on several occasions, also through the words of his coach. A few minutes ago, a response from Cristiano Ronaldo arrived that displaced everyone: fans and non-Manchester United fans. The Portuguese will play against Rayo Vallecano in a friendly.

Atletico are at a crossroads to have Cristiano Ronaldo: the only ways out of Griezmann and Morata

Cristiano Ronaldo has collected several no in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that he will play in Manchester United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. He did it in the most original way possible so as to make this story even more strange. In one of the many posts linked to his name, there was indeed talk of the possibility of seeing him play in one of Manchester United’s friendlies before the start of the season. United have left to play tomorrow’s friendly against Atletico Madrid in Oslo but there was no name of the attacker among the squads, as he will have to realign himself to the others from a physical point of view.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s response on social media.

However, responding to a tweet announcing that CR7 would not take part in that match, nor in Sunday’s friendly at Old Trafford against Rayo VallecanoRonaldo instead replied from his personal account: “Sunday, the king plays”. He wrote in this way making his future even more mysterious, which at this point is not yet clear. Someone points out how in the talks with Ten Hag he may have also agreed to make the Europa League one of his great goals since he is missing from his bulletin board. All doubts that will probably be clarified on Sunday by the player himself, ready to be again the protagonist of the umpteenth summer of the market in which his name is once again the absolute protagonist.