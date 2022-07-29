Cristiano Ronaldo attacks: “The press lies to make money”. And on Sunday he will be back on the pitch – Sport

Rome, 29 July 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo attacks the press international. The future of the Portuguese champion seems to be far from Manchester United and persistent market rumors seem to have annoyed CR7. The Madeira phenomenon has entrusted its outlet on social media endless rumors who approach him to many different clubs around Europe: “Impossible not to talk about me even for just one day, otherwise the press wouldn’t make any money. If they don’t lie, they can’t get people’s attention. Keep it up, maybe one day you will have the right news“The comment, published through his official account, appeared under a post published by his fan page.

The market options for Ronaldo

In spite of what is stated by the same Cristiano Ronaldohowever, it is now certain that the Portuguese wants to leave him United to play the next one Uefa Champions League. CR7 has announced that on Sunday he will return to the field with the Red Devils (against the Rayo Vallecano in a friendly), but they remain in the background Sporting Lisbon and the Naples, pointed out as the hottest options for a possible transfer of the former Juventus. The hypothesis is definitively over Athletic Madridwith the Colchoneros fans who had risen against the possible purchase of the former player of the Real, with whom relations have never been good. In response, Cristiano replied with many laughing emojis under the photo of the controversial banner of Atleti fans.

