Cara Delevingne talks about kissing Selena Gomez in Only Murders In The Building 2 – VIDEO

Season 2 of is finally here on Disney + Only Murders In The Building, a delightful crime-comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Among the novelties of the 2nd season stands Cara Delevingne, in the clothes of an art gallery owner who immediately bewitches the young Mabel, played by the singer. During the second episode, the two snaps a passionate kiss, which Delevingne described in this way from the pages of E News.

“It was just fun. Who wouldn’t want to kiss Selena?“, She wondered, joking. “I was just hysterical. It’s one of those things that happens, especially when you already know someone. You just have fun. And it was a lot of fun ”. “We never get to see each other so much because we’re so busy, so we can spend so much time with her and be able to work with her. She is an amazing person to work with, whether you know her or not. She is brilliant. She is one of the favorite actresses she has ever worked with ”.

Admittedly pansexual since 2020, Delenvigne said she was proud to have been able to play a queer character. “To interpret a queer character it meant so much to me and Selena knew it. The representation is thrilling“. Cara and Selena have known each other for 15 years. In 2015 they both took part in Bad Bloodvideo by Taylor Swift.

Only Murders in the Building was born from co-creators and screenwriters Steve Martin and John Hoffman. This is the synopsis of season 2, which has just begun:

Following the shocking death of Bunny Folger, chairman of the board of Arconia, Charles, Oliver and Mabeltano to unmask his killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue: The trio are publicly implicated in Bunny’s murder, find themselves at the center of a rival podcast, and also face a group of New York neighbors who believe they committed the murder.

