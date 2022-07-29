‘Butterfly effect’ for the CFE: Reports losses of 8,707 million pesos hit by the war in Ukraine

The rise in fuels hit the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) hard, which reported losses of 8,707 million pesos in the second quarter of the year.

According to the quarterly financial report delivered to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the CFE attributed these losses to the increase in the price of fuel derived from the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“As a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine, one of its main consequences has been the rise in fuel prices, the fact that Russia is one of the largest producers of crude oil, gas and coal in the world has had a profound impact on significantly the increase in the price of diesel, fuel oil, coal and natural gas, a situation that affects the various industries, especially the electricity industry. “Currently, the prices at which gas is purchased range between 7 and 10 dollars per gigajoule, while at the beginning of 2021 they were purchased for up to 2.5 dollars per gigajoule. It is expected that given the export of fuels from the United States to Europe, energy prices remain high for the rest of the year,” he detailed in his report.

The losses of the CFE contrast with the profits of 23 thousand 463 million pesos that it obtained in the same period of 2021.

In addition, the commission reported an increase of 22.6 percent in its income, going from 129 thousand 413 million pesos in the second quarter of 2021 to 158 thousand 770 million pesos in the same period of 2022, due to an increase in the energy sales.

While its operating profit was just one thousand 768 million pesos from April to June, which contrasts with the same quarter of the previous year when it reached 14 thousand 557 million pesos, which represents a drop of 87.8 percent .

The CFE explained that its activities expose it, mainly, “to risks of changes in exchange rates and interest rates and fuel prices.”

And he explained that the main increases in costs are observed in depreciation and other expenses, “the first derived from the revaluation made to property, plant and equipment that represented an increase of 2 thousand 465 million pesos and in other expenses for concept of contingent liabilities.