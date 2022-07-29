BROKE THE SILENCE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s message in the midst of everything that is being said about his future

Cristiano Ronaldo He was not on Manchester United’s Asian tour due to personal problems and, to date, has not formally reported to Erik ten Hag’s pre-season squad. According to the English, Spanish and Portuguese media, this is because the all-time top scorer in world football wants to leave to play for a club that has UEFA Champions League football.

Although the future remains uncertain, and no one has guaranteed its continuity in The Red Devils, CR7 considered it prudent to make a comment regarding his future. In an Instagram post, Cris assured that the media talk about him every day because, otherwise, they don’t make money. And he added that without lies, they would not be able to attract people’s attention.

What do you think about all the rumors and versions that have circulated in recent weeks? That among so many reports and speculations, one day someone in the media will finally be right.

THE MESSAGE OF CRISTIANO RONALDO

“Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise, the press doesn’t make any money. They know that if they don’t lie, they can’t attract people’s attention. Continue, that one day you will be right in some news”he wrote, laughing (judging by the emoji), the five-time Ballon d’Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s response came to this ‘information’: “Jorge Mendes has told Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave, but Mendes left less than positive negotiations that Ronaldo will get his move. Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened. United insist that Ronaldo is not for sale.”

The market is still young. Cristiano has until September 1 to resolve his situation. Staying at Manchester United, for now, is still an option. Let’s not forget that -at least in public discourse- Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid are not planning to launch themselves for him. And PSG haven’t said anything about it, but they wouldn’t be interested either.

Likewise, an unexpected swerve should not be ruled out. Let’s see how this ends.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo registered 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games played in the 2021/22 season with Manchester United. Warranty.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot in his last major tournament with the Portugal National Team. He broke it in the European Championship. He is now preparing for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.