Billie Eilish and the sounds of reality

At 20, he has already won seven Grammy Awards and an Academy Award. You don’t need to follow the rules, it’s the Gen Z phenomenon that generates influences and mixes. Currently engaged live inHappier Than Ever World Tourall sold out, Billie Eilish has surprisingly released two unreleased songs united by the common thread of the acoustic guitar. TV And The30th they are in fact part of the project Guitar Songs which originates in the acoustic sounds.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Born together with her brother, Billie comments on them like this: “Finneas and I wanted to release these songs as soon as possible. So here they are at your disposal at last! Singing for the first time TV on tour it was an incredible experience for us. We recorded the audio of the first night we sang it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get goosebumps every time I hear the song. I hope you will love these songs and thank you for allowing us to share our music with you ». In the text of TV the difficulty of being able today to live relationships stifled by the web and TV, while The30th speaks of an incident that took place on November 30th. Pain, reflections, the ability to look around and transform thoughts into sound are again at the center of the poetic. Which could enter a new album in 2023.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Playlist

Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) – Kate Bush

Watch my back – Thirteen Peter

Copacabana – Rhove (feat. Paky)