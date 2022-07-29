Beyoncé, the new album ‘Renaissance’: the embargo broken, the anger of the fans

Renaissancethe seventh studio album by Beyoncé went out clandestinely and the fans of the ex Destiny’s Child they went on a rampage and begged on the net to resist the temptation to buy it or share it in any way before the scheduled debut date for the mazzanotte.

“Don’t ruin this moment”

According to Variety songs in flac format “of high quality and that certainly seem to come from the album” have emerged in the last few hours in spite of the embargo. As the singer’s team worked frantically to clean the network of illegal files, fans on Twitter they confirmed by writing that they found the CD and bought it in Europe. “You can’t be Beyoncé admirers and participate in this operation. Don’t spoil this moment,” one of them pleaded.

The first album in six years

Renaissancewhich also comes out in four different box sets and in a limited edition of vinyl already sold out in pre-sale on the online site, is the seventh album by the artist who won 28 Grammy, twenty of them solo, and the first in six years later. Lemonade of 2016. In June, the singer nominated for an Oscar 2022 for Be alive from the movie King Richard – A winning family had brought out the first single, Break My Soul: “Creating this album allowed me to dream and find an escape in a scary moment for the world”, she explained on Instagram a few days later: “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when nothing is moved “.

Like Lady Godiva

On June 30th, the cover image was released: sitting half-naked as Lady Godiva (or Bianca Jagger to Study 54) on the hologram a silvery crystal horse. Then, last week, the full list of songs including songs with Tems, Beam And Grace Jones and titles like America has a problem which hint at a political message.

Previous

In 2011, when Barack Obama was president and Spotify from Europe took its first steps in the United States, the album 4 it came out three weeks before its due date. In 2013 with Beyoncé and three years later with Lemonadethe singer had taken fans by surprise.

Among the top artists

For Renaissanceone of the most anticipated albums of 2022, Beyoncé followed a more traditional path: the announcement a few weeks ago coincided with a cover by Voguefollowed by the single that in the US put the singer married to Jay-Z in the category of Michael Jackson And Paul McCartney: the only artists in the history of Billboard to get at least 20 top 10 solo songs and ten as group members.