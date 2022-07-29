Ben Affleck is on set with Jason Momoa, so fans find out he will be Batman in Aquaman 2

Ben Affleck is not at the side of the new bride Jennifer Lopez in Capri because he had to fly to Los Angeles to return to the set of Aquaman 2, in which he will play the role of Batman. To reveal the secret is Jason Momoa, surprised by a group of fans on a sightseeing trip to Warner Bros Studios.

A video posted on social media by Jason Momoa reveals that Ben Affleck will be by his side in the next film in the saga of Aquaman in the role of Batman. News that should have remained unpublished, were it not for the fact that a small group of tourists would have surprised the couple wandering through the streets of Warner Bros Studios during a tourist visit. Momoa filmed everything and posted the video on social media.

Ben Affleck will be Bruce Wayne again in the Aquaman sequel

“Well, now it’s no longer a secret. We tried to keep it.”, comments the Aquaman actor in laughter at being surprised by his fans during an organized tour. He wanders around the Studios, then enters the dressing room framing colleague Affleck and finally takes a couple of selfies, thus making the news official. Ben Affleck will return to take on the role of Bruce Wayne in the movie Aquaman 2having also held the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, released in 2016 and 2017. The release of the new film is scheduled for March 2023 and includes a stellar cast, which also includes Amber Heard.

Revealed the reason for the absence in Capri with Jennifer Lopez

Here is also revealed the mystery of the absence of Ben Affleck alongside Jennifer Lopez. The couple shared a romantic trip to Paris after flash wedding in Las Vegas, but the actor had to abandon his new bride on the tour for European beauties. In Capri, in fact, Jennifer Lopez was spotted without a husband but in the company of her children. The star landed at Naples airport and then continued with an armored mini tour aboard the 85-meter yacht of the Ryacht agency, hired for the occasion. In fact, on Saturday 30 July she will perform at the Certosa di San Giacomo for a charity concert, but fans will not be able to hope to see Affleck who, in fact, had to fly to Los Angeles to resume his work commitments on the set of Aquaman.