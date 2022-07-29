Bárbara de Regil sat on her husband’s face during an exercise routine

Bárbara De Regil and Fernando are married

Bárbara de Regil is constantly involved in controversy, either for comments that have come to be branded as racist, his protein that was accused of being “fake” or for their controversial opinions. But this timen, the actress gave something to talk about after uploading a clip in their social networks where the moment in which sat on her husband’s face during a workout routine.

It was from your account Instagram where the artist who gave life to Rosary Scissors shared a moment that happened Along with her husband Fernando Schoenwald and their daughter Mar. In the video you can see the influencer showing some of the series with dumbbells or jumps that she does to keep her body toned.

But something that caught the attention of Internet users was that suddenly, while Fernando was lying on a bench, Bárbara approached and did a squat very close to himso when she went down she was practically sitting on her husband’s face.

So, laughing, the actress got up and continued her hard training, while his partner was taken aback by what had just happened.

In addition to the exercises, De Regil accompanied his stories of Instagram with some tips so that their fans could enter the world fitness.

“We don’t stop moving because we get old”, we grow old because we stop moving.” “Move, have fun, enjoy it. At least he starts walking, with 10 squats a day, but he starts”. “If you don’t know how to start, go for my challenges”, the actress wrote.

The comments from the users were immediate and several of them were amused by the hot moment.

“@fernan_pm_ how do you see that routine?”. “Good routine, thanks for sharing, hahaha, I died, you sat on Fer’s face hahaha.” “Wanting to be Fer”. “I loved the sit-down with Fer”, the Internet users wrote.

It should be remembered that a few months ago, Bárbara de Regil broke her silence about the constant criticism she receives from the public and asked her haters.

Bárbara de Regil has asked her haters to stop (Photo: Instagram/@barbaraderegil)

Through two videos on his account Instagram, Bárbara de Regil demanded respect towards her person and towards other, as he recently received harsh criticism about his appearance. In the recordings, the influencer also showed some screenshots of the series of comments she received.

“That I am operated, what disgusting abs, her surgeon is in palms, she is obsessed, how false…. Isn’t it easier to criticize? It’s easier to judge others than to correct your mistakes.”, he mentioned, alluding to the various hostile messages he received on the internet.

With her characteristic temper, the actress showed that has enough self-esteem “I, Barbara, am the most beautiful thing I have ever seen because I love myself and I know who I am, no one’s opinion defines the person I am. We all deserve respect, she begins to respect… at least others, ”she said.

However, she made it clear that she is no longer willing to put up with attacks from unknown people and called for the bullying to stop. In the description of one of her videos, the influencer even gave advice to her “haters”:

“Real- TAKE THERAPY- MAKE PEACE WITH YOU AND THE OTHERS”, he pointed out.

