Barack Obama publishes his playlist for summer 2022: there is also Harry Styles

Barack Obama , former president Use posted on Twitter (like every year) his personal one playlist of the songs to listen to during the summer 2022 . The American politician has selected 44 hits ranging from rap to pop to r & b and country. Among these are pieces by Prince and Miles Davis, and surprisingly, even those by Harry Styles and even the Latin rhythms of Bad Bunny. “Every year, I’m thrilled to share my summer playlist“, Michelle’s husband wrote on Twitter. Then he continued with:” an example of how music can unite us “. Obama then asked his followers (132.3 million) to also suggest their personal proposals.

Obama’s favorite singers

Barack Obama’s list of summer hits is available to stream on all platforms, from Spotify to Amazon Music. His selection is a mix that touches all genres of music, moving from rap to Kendrick Lamar to the Latin music of Bad Bunny. It starts with Break My Soul from Beyoncéso Vibe Out by Tems, Nigerian artist class 95. Obama has also inserted Music For a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles, phenomenon of the moment and king of the world rankings. Also in the playlist Joe Cocker with Feeling Alright, Prince with Let’s Go Crazy and Miles Davis with Blue in Green. Inevitable Bruce Springsteenwhich Obama honored with Dancing in the Dark. And again we find Nina Simone with Do I Move You? (Version II) and Aretha Franklin with Save Me. And many others.