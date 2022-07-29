Annapurna Interactive Announces Numerous Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass at Launch

This month of July, which is coming to an end, has brought us new games for Xbox Game Pass, in addition to 5 great titles for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Without a doubt, Xbox Game Pass is very big and important for those of Redmond, so while we wait for the new games that will land in the different catalogs during the next month of August, Annapurna Interactive has announced numerous games that will come to Xbox Game Pass from launch.

It has been through the Annapurna Showcase 2022 digital event, where we have learned about the publisher’s new games that will come directly to the successful launch Microsoft subscription service. But before continuing, we remind you that A great game from Ubisoft could come to Xbox Game Pass very soon.

Here are some of the confirmed new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Thirsty Suitors : Coming soon

: Coming soon flock : Coming soon

: Coming soon sun ash : Winter 2022

: Winter 2022 bounty star : 2023

: 2023 Model: Winter 2022

Which of these new titles from Annapurna Interactive are you most looking forward to trying when they hit Xbox Game Pass and Xbox consoles? Let us know through the comment box or our social networks: Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!