AMD mistakenly leaks its new Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 processors

AMD Ryzen 7000 Image : AMD.

Some very quick people have discovered a strange list in the page from AMD (since removed) which gives details about the names of their 7000 series CPUs. As posted Videocardz On Wednesday, July 27, AMD’s listing contained SKU codes for its upcoming 7000 series processors, including the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900x, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. Despite the abundance of 7s on this list, many will note that a Ryzen 7 7800X or any type of Ryzen 3 7000 series CPU is missing. This is a shame for budget and mid-range gamers. The 7800X had also previously been hinted at by Greymon on Twitterwho usually performs hardware leaks.

So there’s not much more information except the names of these CPUs, plus a possible release date, right? Well, according to evidence previously revealed by amdfilter names Both suggest that the Ryzen 9 7950X could have a maximum of 16 cores and 32-thread connections, while the next lowest in the series could have 12 cores, then the next 8, then 6. The last we heard about these CPUs was that it was said that would contain up to 16 cores, helping them reach speeds in excess of 5 GHz. During an AMD presentation, a 16-core Zen 4 chip clocked in at 5.5 GHz while gaming Ghostwire: Tokyo. Granted, that was a controlled environment, but it does give us a basis for guessing the core layout in the Zen 4 lineup.

As many “7s” as we see in these names, there are also many 5s, with PCIe Gen 5 controllers and DDR5 memory support being key features for the Raphael lineup. The new generation of CPUs will also need an AM5 motherboard socket, which will require a 1718-pin LGA motherboard.

Those motherboards include the B650, X670, and X670 Extreme chipsets. The last two will contain the necessary hardware for PCIe Gen 5 graphics technology.

We still don’t know many details about the prices and, with the Actual state of the chip production market, it would be foolish to start making assumptions. There have been rumors of a mid-September release, according to Tom’s Hardwarethough of course unannounced release dates could vary considerably.

G/O Media may get a commission 22% Off Sony 85-Inch 4K Smart TV The biggest of screens

This massive TV uses intelligent TV Processing thanks to a 4K HDR Proeccessor X1 to deliver unparalleled visuals for your TV shows, films, and games, has an amazing array of colors to draw from, and grants access to a bunch of streaming services thanks to Google TV and Google Assistant.

Regardless, AMD is clearly setting up its high-end CPUs to compete against Intel and its upcoming Core i9-13900 CPU. I know rumors that processor has 24 cores (32 threads) which apparently split between one-third performance and two-thirds efficiency cores. It is also rumored to support up to DDR5-5600 memory and has support for a maximum clock speed of 3.7Ghz, better than a comparable Ryzen 9 5900X.