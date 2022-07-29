Alonso Escoboza could reach Cruz Azul after Alejandro Mayorga’s injury

The injury you sustained Alexander Mayorga During the match of this double date against Atlético de San Luis, the Cruz Azul Machine begins to worry, since the celestial board would already be looking for a “replacement” that covers the position of the “Scorpion” in this Opening Tournament 2022.

According to information from ESPN, Mayorga suffered a one-centimeter tear in the back of his left thigh, which would leave him out of activity for between five and six weeks, for which he will miss a large part of Apertura 2022 as it is a fairly short tournament.

Faced with this injury and with the absence of full-backs, Cruz Azul would again be considering the option of Alonso Escoboza as a reinforcement, after the sky-blue team put “on pause” the negotiations it had with the Mexican player.

Escoboza would not mean another expense for the cement team, since the 29-year-old left back managed to reach an agreement with Club América to terminate his contract and is currently a free agent.

In Clausura 2022, Alonso Escoboza played a total of 15 games with Rayos del Necaxa, between the League and Liguilla, achieving a total of one goal and four assists in 902 minutes played.