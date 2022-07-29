Alberto Urso will be part of The Tenors group

Alberto Urso, tenor who won one of the editions of Amici di Maria De Filippi has just announced an important milestone for his career. He will be part of an internationally renowned group, The Tenors.

I can finally announce this wonderful news! From today I will be part of one of the most important internationally renowned groups, The Tenors!

We can’t wait to bring our music all over the world, treading the biggest stages with you !!

Thank you for all the support you have given me over the years and continue to give me! I love you!

With this message on Instagram, the artist has let fans know that he has achieved this goal. This is the culmination of a project he himself had hinted at when, earlier this summer, he announced the cancellation of his upcoming tour in Italy.

To give an explanation, without too many details, he had thought about it immediately after the weekly Who who had revealed that Alberto was about to leave for America, to pursue a period of apprenticeship along the lines of Il Flight.

Who is Alberto Urso, one of the winners of Amici

Albert was born in Messina, studied and graduated from the Conservatory of the city and obtained a Master’s Degree in Opera Singing at the Conservatory of Matera.

He plays the piano, sax and drums. After winning the 18th edition of Amici in 2019 he releases his first album, Alone. Subsequently, he is the singing tutor of the blue team in the first edition of Amici Celebrities.

Immediately after, he releases his second album, The Sun in the East (between the authors Ermal Meta and Kekko Silveste).

In February 2020 he participates for the first time in the Sanremo Festival with the song The Sun in the East and publishes the reissue of the album which also contains the Sanremo song. In May of the same year she joined the cast of Amici Speciali.

In December 2020, the participation, as a guest, in the Christmas musical of the Welsh star Katherine Jenkins, recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

In February last year he released the single Loving each other is a miraclea ballad written by Alberto together with Daniele Coro and Diego Mancino.

Who are The Tenors of which Alberto will be part

The Tenors (formerly known as The Canadian Tenors) are a vocal group consisting of Victor Micallef, Fraser Walters and Clifton Murray.

They perform operatic pop music which is a mixture of classical and pop, with songs like The Prayer, Panis angelicus And Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen.

The group has performed on more than 60 international programs including the Oprah Winfrey Show and shared the stage with stars such as Justin Bieber and Paul McCartney.

