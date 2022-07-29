Ajax seeks the signing of side Jorge Sánchez

Jorge Sanchez He has been a footballer who in recent tournaments has had great regularity with America and with the National Team.

This has been worth it for European football teams to follow and now it is the Ajax who would seek to take over the services of the tricolor player.

According to information from the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Ajax team would be willing to pay five million euros for the transfer of the Mexican.

Jorge Sánchez is close to reaching the Netherlands

For now, there is no status on how the negotiations between the two directives are going and we will have to wait if any of those involved, in this case Jorge Sánchez or the America They talk about the subject.

Sánchez is a 24-year-old player who is currently a starter with the Águilas and has been repeatedly taken into account by the coach Gerardo Martino.

The Americanist has been regular with El Tri and with the Eagles

