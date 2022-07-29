A ‘titularísimo’ will be out for six weeks due to a tear

Terrible news for Cruz Azul. The worst forecasts were confirmed and Alejandro Mayorga will be out for six weeks. The left back came out with ailments from the duel against Athletic San Luis and in the tests carried out in La Noria it was concluded that he suffered a tear in his left thigh.

According to sources consulted by ESPN, the most optimistic of the scenarios proposes a recovery between four or five weeks, a time in which Cruz Azul will have a barrage of games given the contraction of the calendar.

This is very bad news for coach Diego Aguirre and his intentions to improve for the coming dates. Without Adrian Aldrete, who is now part of Pumas UNAM; and now Mayorga’s injury, Cruz Azul has been left without a guaranteed left side that can occupy this demarcation.

The options that the Uruguayan coach would have would be more like ‘stoppers’ who will be forced to change position. Ignatius Riverothe quintessential multipurpose player, has already played as a left marker. Joaquin Martinez, right back, but with experience on the opposite wing, could also act as a substitute for Mayorga; either louis abramwhich could be moved from central defense.

Blue Cross vs. Necaxa: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul and Necaxa will meet next Saturday, July 30, within the framework of matchday 6 of Apertura 2022. This match is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

