a little Xiaomi beast for less than 150 euros

A 5G mobile with power to spare for just 147 euros.

The price of POCO M4 Pro 5Gone of the best cheap mobiles of the moment, has just touched its record low.

Thanks to the SuperOffers of aliexpress squarethis little beast made in Xiaomi can be yours for a completely groundbreaking price: barely €147.19. A championship opportunity for you to get a mobile good pretty and cheap of the real ones, and this is that this POCO M4 Pro 5G comes loaded with features more typical of a mid-range than of a device of less than 150 euros.

Also, if you are going to buy it, think that since it is available in aliexpress square it will arrive at your home in a few days and with shipping direct from Spain. On top of that, if for whatever reason it doesn’t fit you and you want to return it, you can do so until 15 days after receiving it without any cost.

Remember that this offer is only valid until this Sunday July 31st and only for the color model yellow.

POCO M4 Pro 5G Buy on AliExpress:POCO M4 Pro 5G

Get the Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G at its lowest historical price

In case you decide to get it, you should know that you will be taking a Xiaomi device compatible with 5G networks which stands out, above all, for its tremendous autonomy and a bestial relationship power-price. And it is that few mobiles of less than 150 euros have this performance.

To begin with, AliExpress Plaza offers us a device with a Huge 6.6-inch Full HD+ displaywhich has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hzmore than decent numbers to play or browse with complete fluency.

This screen is powered by a 5000mah battery which is also compatible with 33W fast chargebeing able to recharge in its entirety in a little less than an hour. Thanks to the performance offered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 you will be able to obtain, among other things, more than 12 hours of video playback.

Also remember that the base model of this POCO M4 Pro 5G ships with a RAM of 4GB Y 64GB of internal storage, the latter expandable up to 1 TB via micro SD card.

Finally, at the level of cameras we find a simple but balanced setupwhich is made up of a 50 megapixel main lens resolution and an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera. For its part, the front mounts a sensor of 16 megapixelsenough for more than correct selfies.

POCO M4 Pro 5G Buy on AliExpress:POCO M4 Pro 5G

In short, if you are looking to spend as little as possible on a mobilewhether it is for you or to give as a gift, this POCO M4 Pro 5G is a great purchase. pretty… and we don’t say it just because of its striking yellow color. Ultimately, for 147 euros It will be difficult for you to find something better: you will have a smartphone with a good battery, a modern design, compatibility with 5G networks, a correct camera and, of course, power in abundance. All this with the guarantees offered aliexpress square: if you don’t like it, you return it and that’s it.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.