5 ideas to copy absolutely

Summer has arrived and with it also the desire to have fun and indulge in extravagant looks. Where to do it? At a pool party, and where else? Here are 5 perfect garments and accessories for a pool party.

You already see yourself right? You are on a pink inflatable in the shape of a flamingo, huge glasses to cover dark circles, Ozuna is your soundtrack and you have a frozen sex on the beach. You are in the height of summer and your degree of relaxation has reached the peak of fulfillment. If you’ve received an invitation for a pool party but don’t know how to dress, here you are 5 perfect garments and accessories for a pool party.

Her look for every occasion: a super cool pool party

This is really a very hot summer, then if we think that an African heat wave is about to arrive, we really start to paw. All we need is go to the sea or in poolbetter if late, maybe for an aperitif. In fact, the best thing to do would be to join a pool party, with lots of beautiful music and colorful rubber boats on which you can lounge by the water. However, every occasion requires one specific outfit, and so, even sunset pool parties demand an appropriate look. Costume suitable for the event, shoe suitable for the need but above all you can not forget the accessoriessince they will be the ones who will make you super cool.

The pool party costume

If your pool party takes place in the evening, you have much more freedom when it comes to choosing your swimsuit. Oh yeah, sunbathing is like work, precisely because we have to make the most of our day at sea to be able to reach the ideal tan. In that case, swimsuits that are too opaque or structurally too worked are not ideal if you want a homogeneous tan without marks. But if it is a pool party in the evening, the problem does not arise: you can choose the swimsuit more particular and rich in details without fearing the signs of the costume on the skin. So yes to trikini, monokiniMarilyn-style high waisted culottes.

The right shoe for a pool party

I recommend, always try to get logistical information on the location of the pool party you want to take part in. Don’t worry, it’s not for crazy people but for prepared ones. Having some indication on the spot will ensure that you are ready to face any eventuality. For example: if it is a swimming pool with a stable floor, so no sand or porphyry tiles, you can also dare with a higher shoe. However, always choose a wedge that gives you afirmer gripperhaps with one wide plant to avoid retorts. For those who just don’t want to know about heights and prefer comfort, go on the safe side with flat shoes, but not just any slippers. The glam touch cannot be missing at a pool party, therefore, in this sense the gladiator are a guarantee. THE laces tied up to the knee they are super trendy, especially if they are a bright or metallic color.

Choose the right accessories

Don’t be afraid to dare! If your mood is: “Dress to remain etched in the minds of others” and you want all the attention on you, you have every right to demand it. Be bold and take the spotlight! If you are wondering how, the choice can undoubtedly fall on eye-catching accessories to be inserted between your hair. Super trendy they are indeed bands, headbands, bright clothespinsand why not even a sports hat if it goes well with your look. Cords And tiare tied at the height of the forehead, they are part of that indie or coachella style also very suitable for pool parties. They are fine too bright circles with glitter or precious stones that frame the face, will then be the spotlights of the evening to make you shine even more. If you prefer to opt for an outfit in hip hop style you can wear a hat of the Nike, Adidas or any other brand you like, but I recommend that you turn it upside down, just like the famous one Kendall Jenner!

For a pool party: cover-up or mini dress?

After identifying the swimsuit model that is closest to the style you want to show off for the pool party, you will also need to choose a clothing that fits the mood of the evening. If you have chosen a sportier look, skirts and denim shorts they are a guarantee, otherwise if you want to opt for more sophisticated outfits. The evening kimono, clearly oriental inspired, is super chic especially when worn over a one-piece swimsuit. Be careful, however, not to mix too many patterns: if the kimono has floral and colorful prints, do not wear an equally elaborate costume and choose one in one color. The long white kimono in broderie anglaise lace, instead it lends itself to more eye-catching and colorful swimwear, since it will be the white to extinguish the eccentric colors of the costume. But if you don’t want to give too much the idea of ​​the summer pary in the pool, you can turn your attention to mini dress Very unglued or choose matching costume and sarong with an effect I see I don’t really see sensual. In this case, we advise you to choose iridescent shades or shimmering garments with rhinestone applications. One thing is certain: you have to enlighten!

Capturing the mood to choose glasses

They don’t just protect our eyes from the sun! The glasses reflect the mood in which you feel on a specific day. Even if a certain type of eyewear fits every face, I’m sure you will be able to find some particular and suitable for your face even for your pool party. Sunglasses are not all the same and are distinguished by the various occasions in which they can be worn. If the party is during the day, maybe opt for lenses colored or mirrored. It is a pool party so you can be daring with it excessive extravagant glasses: is thick frames and colorful and again yes a light points, rhinestone And applications of all kinds. You are not going shopping, this is your summer and your summer party!