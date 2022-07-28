X Factor Training Day, the judges and the host: “Here’s how we train”

Thursday 28 July, at 9.15 pm on Sky and streaming on NOW, Fedez, Ambra Angiolini, Dargen D’Amico and Rkomi (the 4 new judges of X Factor 2022) and the new host Francesca Michielin will show in X Factor 2022 Training Day – The gym for talent how they are training and preparing for the new edition of the Sky Original show produced by Fremantle, which will be broadcast starting from September 15th, again on Sky and NOW.

The specialties chosen by the judges

Every judge will have to grapple with the most popular sport and practiced: Fedez will step into the ring of a boxing training, Ambra Angiolini in climbing a rocky wall, while Dargen D’Amico in a billiard room and finally Rkomi in a muay thay gym. The new presenter also joins the group Francesca Michielin who will let himself go on a racing track. And it is through their performances that the values ​​of sport will be highlighted, which will combine with those of music, linked by an important factor: talent.

The first background

The occasion is also that of a behind-the-scenes story of how the judges and the presenter are living this new experience: Dargen and Fedez they fear each other, while the best judge at the moment seems to be Rkomi for everyone, who, however, according to Francesca could also be a “wolf in sheep’s clothing“. The Angels instead it is feared: for Dargen it is “complete“, for Fedez it is”extroverted with a great desire to do and empathize with people“. And she tells about getting to # XF2022”with all the things I’ve done on sight, in the sense that I want everything to be seen, as much as possible“. Everyone fears the experience of Fedez, who knows the X Factor rules well. But Francesca also knows what it means to be on that stage, and returning now in a (still) different guise, she advises all artists who aspire to get on the stage. stage “to always be extremely concentrated, to govern the emotions aware that we are our emotions“.