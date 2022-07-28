WWE: Original plans for Edge at SummerSlam are canceled

According to the journalist Mike Johnson of PW Insider, WWE I had plans that both Edge like his wife beth phoenix show up in Nashville for summer slambut it has not yet been notified if that idea is still on for this Saturday or if they have made a change about the presence of the former leader of Judgment Day.

The WWE creative team had in mind that Edge, along with Beth Phoenix, have an appearance in the past Monday Night RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but the fracture that he suffered in the segment that his companions betrayed them prevented him.

“In our Elite section, we reported that Edge and Beth Phoenix were scheduled for the MSG, but then updated that plans changed shortly after Vince McMahon’s departure. The original plans had them appearing for the weekend of Summerslam, but it is not known if that is still happening or if they are postponing it, “explained Johnson.

You have to remember that Seth Rollins is without an opponent for WWE SummerSlam due to the drop in Riddle due to an injury (within the kayfabe). Rollins and Edge already faced each other last year also at SummerSlamat the beginning of their rivalry, until culminating in a Hell in a Cell fight in WWE Crown Jewelin Saudi Arabia.

Since several weeks ago they have been showing cryptic videos that show a hooded figure, without revealing his identity, but that many specialists and fans say is Edge. In addition, the clues that they leave in the short suggest that it is him since they are rivals and objects that are part of the race of the Canadian. According to Bryan Álvarez of the Wrestling Observer, he could return as his character from Rated R Superstar one more time.

