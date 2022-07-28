WWE: Israel Adesanya shows his interest in working for the company

After his triumph in UFC 276, Israel Adesana declared for bt sports what happened to him his entrance as The Undertaker a few days before his fight, as a result of his fanaticism for the dead man during the Attitude Era of WWE in the 90s. In addition, he stressed that he would like to get into a company ring one day.

This Saturday, at the UFC 276 event that took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Adesanya defeated Jared Canonnier. But what was interesting was that the UFC middleweight champion made an entrance in tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertakerwearing the hat and the urn characteristic of dead man.

Adesanya’s fanaticism is such that he even dared to enter the world of wrestling one dayMaybe when he quits his job as an MMA fighter. He clarified that he can be in WWE or anywhere that gives him the opportunity to do so, but not full time. It would be just for fun.

“That’s definitely something i will try later just for fun. I’m not saying it’s going to be a full time job, but I’m going to jump into WWE or something along those lines just for the entertainment factor. I grew up jumping off the couch watching the Attitude EraI broke my arm doing pirouettes”.

