WWE announces dates and venue for WrestleMania 40

WWE has just announced through an official statement that WrestleMania 40 will be held on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, stadium with a capacity of about 70 thousand spectators. In addition to that, the company has also given details about the rest of the events that will take place throughout the same week.

On the one hand, the last Friday Night smackdownthe ceremony of Hall of Fame 2024 and the Monday Night show raw post-WrestleMania will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center will host different events for fans. WWE has also wanted to highlight that different events will be held for the community, including visits to hospitals or acts to prevent bullying with the Be a STAR campaign.



Jim Kennedymayor of Philadelphia, wanted to thank with a few words the opportunity to host the week of WrestleMania 40 in his city:

“We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th edition of WrestleMania in 2024. The weekly event series will help put a global spotlight on our great city, as well as generate a high impact for our economy local”.

In this way, WWE will celebrate WrestleMania for the first time in Philadelphia since 1999, twenty-five years later. As for WrestleMania 39, it will take place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in California. Both editions, both the 39th and the 40th, will continue with the dynamic of the two nightsa formula that began at WrestleMania 36.

