Wolverine Zero is the Fortnite Club skin for August 2022

Active Fortnite Club subscribers will be able to get the Wolverine Zero skin in August 2022, along with other cosmetics and rewards.

Epic Games and Marvel they have a close relationship and have had it for years, as we have been able to see by the number of Marvel skins that have come to Fortnite. Now, a new iconic character from the comics is added: we are talking about Wolverine Cero, the new Fortnite Club skin for August 2022.

Starting next month, active subscribers of the service will be able to get the outfit of this legendary character. In addition to the Zero Wolverine Outfit, the August Club Pack includes the Muramasa sword retro backpacka legendary sword forged by a demon smith that they can draw if they have the spiked version equipped.

The loading screen The best fight of your life is also included in this club pack, and you can see it below. In addition to all these cosmetics, we remind you that you can get 1,000 paVos through your subscription, in addition to access to the Battle Pass and more content.

These are the news of the Fortnite Club for August 2022, and it’s a skin that Marvel fans will want to take advantage of. We remind you that the Summer Without Stress event has already started, with new rewards and missions.